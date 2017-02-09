Catherine Zeta-Jones Gives a Tour of Her Massive Closet (Video)

We can officially say that Catherine Zeta-Jones has one of the most amazing closets that we have ever seen after she gave fans a video tour on Instagram.

“Zoom around my closet,” a graphic read on the video before the camera started zooming around the halls of the closet with a race car noise playing in the background.

Catherine captioned the video, “A zip through my closet! #StyleByZeta.”

The last time that we saw Catherine on the big screen was in the movie Red 2 back in 2013. She will soon be heading to the small screen on Ryan Murphy‘s new TV show Feud.