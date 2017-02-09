Charlize Theron Stylishly Steps Out in NYC
Charlize Theron rolls her luggage out of her hotel on Wednesday (February 8) in New York City.
The 41-year-old actress looked cool in black coat and jeans as she headed out for the night.
Earlier that day, Charlize rocked leather pants and heels as she stepped out for a day of meetings.
During the Super Bowl, a new trailer for Charlize‘s upcoming film Fate of the Furious was released.
The film is set to hit theaters on April 14.
