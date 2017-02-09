Top Stories
Ashley Graham Defends 'Vogue' Cover Pose Amid Criticism

Ashley Graham Defends 'Vogue' Cover Pose Amid Criticism

Kourtney Kardashian Turned Down Scott Disick's Recent Marriage Proposal

Kourtney Kardashian Turned Down Scott Disick's Recent Marriage Proposal

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Scottie &amp; Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Thu, 09 February 2017 at 7:00 am

Charlize Theron Stylishly Steps Out in NYC

Charlize Theron Stylishly Steps Out in NYC

Charlize Theron rolls her luggage out of her hotel on Wednesday (February 8) in New York City.

The 41-year-old actress looked cool in black coat and jeans as she headed out for the night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlize Theron

Earlier that day, Charlize rocked leather pants and heels as she stepped out for a day of meetings.

During the Super Bowl, a new trailer for Charlize‘s upcoming film Fate of the Furious was released.

The film is set to hit theaters on April 14.

10+ pictures inside of Charlize Theron out and about in NYC…
Just Jared on Facebook
charlize theron stylishly steps out in nyc 01
charlize theron stylishly steps out in nyc 02
charlize theron stylishly steps out in nyc 03
charlize theron stylishly steps out in nyc 04
charlize theron stylishly steps out in nyc 05
charlize theron stylishly steps out in nyc 06
charlize theron stylishly steps out in nyc 07
charlize theron stylishly steps out in nyc 08
charlize theron stylishly steps out in nyc 09
charlize theron stylishly steps out in nyc 10
charlize theron stylishly steps out in nyc 11

Photos: AKM-GSI, WENN
Posted to: Charlize Theron

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West stops for some ice cream while Kim Kardashian opts to stay in the car - TMZ
  • Is there trouble in paradise for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth? - Gossip Cop
  • These new photos from the set of Riverdale's season finale are a little spoiler-y - Just Jared Jr
  • What's going on between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian these days? - Radar
  • Selena Gomez is expected to attend the Grammys this weekend with boyfriend The Weeknd - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake gets super candid about his personal and professional life in this new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here