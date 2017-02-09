Chloe Moretz Hangs Out With '5th Wave' Co-Star Alex Roe

Chloe Moretz and Alex Roe had a blast while out with friends last night!

The 19-year-old actress and her 5th Wave co-star, 26, were all smiles on Wednesday (February 8) in Hollywood.

The two stayed close during their fun outing – they were seen with their arms on each other, and Chloe appeared to rest her head on his chest at one point.

The duo were doing some early celebrating for Chloe‘s 20th birthday tomorrow (February 10).

“I’m 20 in T-16 hours 🐥,” Chloe shared on Instagram along with the photo below the morning after the festivities.

A photo posted by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Feb 9, 2017 at 8:01am PST

