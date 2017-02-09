Top Stories
Lady Gaga & Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Does Jamie Dornan Go Full Frontal in 'Fifty Shades Darker'?

George & Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Thu, 09 February 2017 at 5:46 pm

Chris Evans Gets Into Twitter Argument with Former KKK Leader

Chris Evans is speaking out against former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke on Twitter after the white nationalist praised the confirmation President Trump‘s choice for Attorney General, Jeff Sessions.

“Mr. Trump’s appointment of Bannon, Flynn and Sessions are the first steps in the project of taking America back,” Duke tweeted.

Chris quoted Duke‘s tweet and added, “If David Duke….DAVID!…DUKE!… thinks you’re right, then you are unequivocally wrong. The confirmation of @jeffsessions is beyond words.”

Click inside to see how David Duke responded and the rest of the interaction…

Read all of the tweets below.
Chris Evans

  • Mark Jekabson

    As politically correct as Chris Evan’s seems to be there is actually a flaw in his logic. Aristotle would disagree. Although if twitter offered enough space for him to preface his tweet with “…In matters concerning National Politics…” and maybe find a more suitable alternative to the word ‘unequivicably’ he would probably be right. I don’t mean to seem like I’m coming to David Dukes defense and this gets into matters that are strictly of opinion but on the face of it the outraged tweet rang false, like saying that if David Duke likes pumpkin pie then anyone else who also likes pumpkin pie is guilty by association and therefore wrong for liking it. Logic deals with the overlapping of ‘unequivocal’ statements which is why I thought to bring this up.

  • Cooper

    I don’t know why every pretty person who makes their living off being pretty has to make sure where they are politically. Even if you are right I don’t care about your opinion.

  • Benny Ehud

    Why do you think what YOU care about matters all that much to them?

  • Mark Jekabson

    That’s fine. Everyone is entitled to one.

  • Visitor

    Calling someone a dumb actor when you voted for a dumb reality show clown. #tonedeaf

  • Visitor

    “like saying that if David Duke likes pumpkin pie then anyone else who also likes pumpkin pie is guilty by association and therefore wrong for liking it.”

    Racism isn’t pumpkin pie, and neither are Steve Bannon and Jeff Sessions who are WELL-DOCUMENTED white supremacists/racists/anti-semites.

    So, yes, birds of a feather stick together. If you support Trump, Sessions and Bannon, chances are you are not very different from them.

  • Visitor

    They don’t care about your opinions either. And everyone is entitled to their opinion, and that includes famous people.

  • Louis Marschalko

    You can’t stump the Trump!
    You can’t barrage the Farage!
    You can’t spook the Duke!

  • Nightwish

    Nonsense liberal generalizing and name-calling gets so tiresome to hear from you leftists. Hitler was very nationalistic and put his country first, so because i want americans prioritized with jobs and other benefits of being a citizen, then would you imply that i’m just like hitler? Idiocy and cheap labeling is all you guys have to offer.

    I am opposed to the systematic destruction of the entire middle east along the with creation of millions of refugees in the process, and if Israeli interests are enabling such a travesty then i am anti israel in that regard. Does that make me an acolyte of david duke? Of course not. You guys are asinine.

    Yet the lefts hypocrisy knows no bounds. On the one hand they fight for muslims to enter our country without restriction and in the same breath fully sanction our military’s agenda to war in the middle east for the next hundred years. Fools.

