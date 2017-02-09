Chris Evans Gets Into Twitter Argument with Former KKK Leader
Chris Evans is speaking out against former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke on Twitter after the white nationalist praised the confirmation President Trump‘s choice for Attorney General, Jeff Sessions.
“Mr. Trump’s appointment of Bannon, Flynn and Sessions are the first steps in the project of taking America back,” Duke tweeted.
Chris quoted Duke‘s tweet and added, “If David Duke….DAVID!…DUKE!… thinks you’re right, then you are unequivocally wrong. The confirmation of @jeffsessions is beyond words.”
Mr. Trump’s appointment of Bannon, Flynn and Sessions are the first steps in the project of taking America back.https://t.co/Yn2gJ8LtUf
— David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) November 18, 2016
If David Duke….DAVID!…DUKE!… thinks you're right, then you are unequivocally wrong. The confirmation of @jeffsessions is beyond words. https://t.co/CuLUznwO6S
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017
Typical dumb actor – if everything I say is wrong, then when I say I oppose these Zionists wars, you must be for them, Captain America!? https://t.co/fsxQHgzdWD
— David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) February 9, 2017
@DrDavidDuke well if these nuggets of bigotry are some of your OTHER thoughts, then I stand by my original tweet https://t.co/YSrOCDuyBw
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017
We can't let hatred be the loudest voice. https://t.co/bqRPRXo453
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017