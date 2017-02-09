Chris Evans Gets Into Twitter Argument with Former KKK Leader

Chris Evans is speaking out against former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke on Twitter after the white nationalist praised the confirmation President Trump‘s choice for Attorney General, Jeff Sessions.

“Mr. Trump’s appointment of Bannon, Flynn and Sessions are the first steps in the project of taking America back,” Duke tweeted.

Chris quoted Duke‘s tweet and added, “If David Duke….DAVID!…DUKE!… thinks you’re right, then you are unequivocally wrong. The confirmation of @jeffsessions is beyond words.”

Read all of the tweets below.