Christine Baranski & Cush Jumbo Premiere 'The Good Fight'

The Good Wife‘s spin-off The Good Fight just had its big premiere event.

Stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Justin Bartha, and Bernadette Peters stepped out for the premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday (February 8) in New York City.

The new series picks up one year later as an enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia Rindell, while simultaneously wiping out her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart’s savings.

Forced out of Lockhart & Lee, they join Lucca Quinn at one of Chicago’s pre-eminent law firms.

The Good Wife debuts on Sunday, February 19 on CBS All Access

10+ pictures inside of The Good Fight cast at the premiere…