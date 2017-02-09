Christine Baranski Wants to Play Betsy DeVos on 'SNL'

Christine Baranski is speaking out to let the universe know that she would like to play Betsy DeVos on an episode of Saturday Night Live!

The newly confirmed Education Secretary has received a ton of criticism and has already been the subject of SNL spoofs.

“It would seem somewhat logical—we have that strong jawline, don’t we?” Christine told Vanity Fair when asked which person in Trump‘s inner circle she’d want to play on the sketch comedy series.

“I can play people with whom I drastically disagree,” she added. “The [S.N.L.] sketches have been unbelievable all through the election, and the post-election. So yeah, we could have a revolving door of people playing the cabinet members and all.”

Make sure to catch Christine on The Good Fight, premiering on CBS All Access on February 19.