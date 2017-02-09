Top Stories
Lady Gaga &amp; Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Lady Gaga & Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Does Jamie Dornan Go Full Frontal in 'Fifty Shades Darker'?

Does Jamie Dornan Go Full Frontal in 'Fifty Shades Darker'?

George &amp; Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

George & Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Thu, 09 February 2017 at 10:09 pm

Christine Baranski Wants to Play Betsy DeVos on 'SNL'

Christine Baranski Wants to Play Betsy DeVos on 'SNL'

Christine Baranski is speaking out to let the universe know that she would like to play Betsy DeVos on an episode of Saturday Night Live!

The newly confirmed Education Secretary has received a ton of criticism and has already been the subject of SNL spoofs.

“It would seem somewhat logical—we have that strong jawline, don’t we?” Christine told Vanity Fair when asked which person in Trump‘s inner circle she’d want to play on the sketch comedy series.

“I can play people with whom I drastically disagree,” she added. “The [S.N.L.] sketches have been unbelievable all through the election, and the post-election. So yeah, we could have a revolving door of people playing the cabinet members and all.”

Make sure to catch Christine on The Good Fight, premiering on CBS All Access on February 19.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Betsy DeVos, Christine Baranski, Saturday Night Live

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West stops for some ice cream while Kim Kardashian opts to stay in the car - TMZ
  • Is there trouble in paradise for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth? - Gossip Cop
  • These new photos from the set of Riverdale's season finale are a little spoiler-y - Just Jared Jr
  • What's going on between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian these days? - Radar
  • Selena Gomez is expected to attend the Grammys this weekend with boyfriend The Weeknd - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake gets super candid about his personal and professional life in this new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here