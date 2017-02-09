Top Stories
Ciara Goes Makeup-Free & Shows Off Baby Bump on Red Carpet

Ciara Goes Makeup-Free & Shows Off Baby Bump on Red Carpet

Ciara is no doubt a natural beauty.

The 31-year-old pregnant singer stepped out makeup-free at the 2017 Makers Conference alongside hubby Russell Wilson on Wednesday evening (February 8) in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

Ciara showed off her growing baby bump in a white ensemble as her due date nears. If you remember, she revealed she was expecting their first child (and her second) back in October.

Meanwhile, Scandal star Bellamy Young was also in attendance that night.

In case you missed the news, Ciara recently signed a new record contract!
