Thu, 09 February 2017 at 7:06 pm

Debra Messing Accuses Director Alfonso Arau of Demeaning Her During Nude Scene

Debra Messing Accuses Director Alfonso Arau of Demeaning Her During Nude Scene

Debra Messing is opening up about an awful experience she had on the set of the 1995 movie A Walk in the Clouds, where she was allegedly ordered to do a nude scene by director Alfonso Arau.

The actress says that she was humiliated on set by Arau for her looks and was told that “her nose is ruining” the movie.

When she was told to undress for a nude scene, which she says she was not told about when she signed on for the film, she approached Arau about being uncomfortable with the scene. “Are you kidding me?” he allegedly said in response. “Your job is to get naked and say the lines, that’s it. You should be grateful to have this part. Get out!”

Debra said her agents told her she could do the nude scene and keep the job or say no and get fired, so she decided to do it. While filming, she says Arau wanted to “set the sheet” on top of her while she laid on the bed.

Click inside to find out what happened next…

“He lifts it, scans my naked body, then drops the sheet on top of me like a used Kleenex. He walks away without a word,” she said (via The Wrap). “It turns out, after all this trauma, the only part of my body that is seen naked in the film is my back. The whole thing was a power play, a game. And the goal, to demean me, to strip me of my power and make me feel on a cellular level his dominance over me. I told my agents I would never work with that a–hole again.”
  • Do Tell

    Not surprised. He looks very unattractive. I’ve noticed how many times men who are the most unattractive but who have wealth, power etc come down the hardest on women for their looks and beauty.

  • GordonGekko

  • GordonGekko

  • suzybel

    This happened in 1995 and it’s now 2017, wtf, are you looking for attention or what!

