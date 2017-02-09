Dev Patel Explains Why He is 'Terrified' By Trump's Travel Ban

Dev Patel grabs his luggage as he makes his way into LAX airport on Tuesday afternoon (February 7) in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old Oscar-nominated Lion actor looked cool in a fur-lined coat as he got ready to board his flight out of town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dev Patel

Dev recently spoke out against President Trump‘s travel pan and why it “terrifies” him in a way.

“It was quite overwhelming, very sad. It’s kind of a strange situation when you’re walking a red carpet and at the same time people are out marching the streets because of so much strife in the air,” he said on CNN‘s New Day. “I’m not an American, so I tread very carefully when I say this, but I’m a product of immigrants. My parents came from Nairobi in Kenya and moved to London… they’ve been nothing but in service of the country they live in and completely proud to be British.”