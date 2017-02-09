Ed Sheeran Reacts to Donald Trump Singing 'Shape of You' (Video)

Top Stories
Thu, 09 February 2017 at 6:01 pm

Ed Sheeran wasn’t too pleased with a fan-made video of President Donald Trump “singing” along to his hit song “Shape of You“!

A YouTuber put together clips of Trump‘s speeches throughout the years to spoof the 25-year-old singer’s first No. 1 single.

“That’s ruined my chances this week,” he told hosts David Joch and Samantha Armytge on Australian TV show Sunrise while promoting his new album Divide.

“Is that gonna stop the song being number one now? Why did you show me that?” he joked.

Ed has also admitted he had to to delay the release of Divide due to the U.S. election.

“The album was coming out was the week of the presidential elections,” he told Zane Lowe on his Apple Beats 1 radio show. “That was just a s–t storm of media and I was obviously like, if I come out with a record then no one’s gonna care.”

Watch the parody video below!


Donald Trump Singing Shape of You by Ed Sheeran

Also pictured inside: Ed serenading the crowd in Sydney’s Martin Place during a free concert for his fans courtesy of Sunrise on Wednesday (February 8) in Sydney, Australia, and jetting out of Sydney Airport that same day.

10+ pictures inside of Ed Sheeran in concert…

