Ed Sheeran Reveals How Taylor Swift Prevents Music Leaks

Taylor Swift doesn’t have a problem letting her close friends hear her music before its released, but she makes sure to let them listen in a way that prevents it from leaking!

The 27-year-old singer’s close friend and former collaborator Ed Sheeran has revealed the extreme measures that Taylor takes to make sure her music doesn’t get into the hands of the wrong person.

“She would never send new songs, no,” Ed said in a new interview. “I hear them but it has to be with her.”

Ed even said that Taylor has people that will fly with music in locked briefcases so that certain people can hear the songs early!

“I remember when I did a song with her for her album, I was in San Francisco and they sent someone with a locked briefcase with an iPad and one song on it and they flew to San Francisco, and played the song I’ve done with her,” Ed said. “And they asked if I like it and I was like ‘Yeah’ and then they took it back, that’s how I hear it.”