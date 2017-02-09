Ed Sheeran Reveals How Taylor Swift Prevents Music Leaks

Top Stories
Taylor Swift doesn’t have a problem letting her close friends hear her music before its released, but she makes sure to let them listen in a way that prevents it from leaking!

The 27-year-old singer’s close friend and former collaborator Ed Sheeran has revealed the extreme measures that Taylor takes to make sure her music doesn’t get into the hands of the wrong person.

“She would never send new songs, no,” Ed said in a new interview. “I hear them but it has to be with her.”

Ed even said that Taylor has people that will fly with music in locked briefcases so that certain people can hear the songs early!

Click inside to read what else Ed said about Taylor’s security measures…

“I remember when I did a song with her for her album, I was in San Francisco and they sent someone with a locked briefcase with an iPad and one song on it and they flew to San Francisco, and played the song I’ve done with her,” Ed said. “And they asked if I like it and I was like ‘Yeah’ and then they took it back, that’s how I hear it.”
    That’s very extreme, but I guess Hollywood is weird like that… hahah I’ve read about how directors do that as well. I think it was Christopher Nolan who doesn’t let anyone else have a copy of the script he’s working on and must be present at all times when an actor is reviewing the script for a potential role. And I think it’s even worse with Marvel and Star Wars.

  • Koos

    commit suicide?

  • Lo Mo

    i dont think thats that much extreme: imagine you create a sick beat&tune, and e-mail the chrorus or just the bridge to a friend or a producer, than someone overhears it, quickly puts out a slightly different song, it sells big time (TS sells big time) , then 1) your song will come out 2nd and be accepted w/ “meh, copycat” 2) wont sell that well 3) you can start litigating year-long court processes that it was originally your idea.

    4) Not even your insurer would cover you, if you send a song per e-mail and its stolen…

    I wouldnt want that either, if I was a billion dollar brand… :(

