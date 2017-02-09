Emma Watson Joins Tom Hanks in New 'The Circle' Trailer - Watch Now! (Video)

The brand-new trailer for Emma Watson‘s The Circle has dropped, and you can watch it right here!

The clip addresses the question of whether or not people would act better or worse if they were being watched all the time.

In the film – whose eerie concept is based on the novel by Dave Eggers – Emma plays a young woman who snags a job at a prestigious tech company testing out an invasive new experiment.

The trailer also features Tom Hanks and John Boyega, among others.

Don’t miss The Circle when it hits theaters on April 28, and watch the trailer below in the meantime! (You can watch the first trailer here if you missed it.)



The Circle | Official Trailer | In Theaters April 28, 2017