Emmy Rossum & Zoe Kazan Attend 'About Elly' Premiere in NYC
Emmy Rossum looks pretty in velvet as she arrives at the About Elly screening at the SVA Theater on Thursday night (February 9) in New York City.
The 30-year-old actress was joined at the premiere by fellow actress Zoe Kazan.
About Elly is about a young teacher disappears before being introduced to a potential suitor in northern Iran and is directed by Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi.
In case you missed it, the Iranian director will not be able to attend the upcoming Oscars – where he is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film for The Salesman – due to Donald Trump‘s “Muslim Ban.”