Top Stories
Lady Gaga &amp; Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Lady Gaga & Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Does Jamie Dornan Go Full Frontal in 'Fifty Shades Darker'?

Does Jamie Dornan Go Full Frontal in 'Fifty Shades Darker'?

George &amp; Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

George & Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Thu, 09 February 2017 at 10:00 pm

'Fifty Shades Freed' Release Date, Cast, & More Details!

Next Slide »

'Fifty Shades Freed' Release Date, Cast, & More Details!

Now that Fifty Shades Darker is just hours from being released, lets look forward to the third movie in the franchise, Fifty Shades Freed!

Fifty Shades Freed is set to be released on February 9, 2018, and was filmed at the same time as the cast filmed Fifty Shades Darker. Unlike most recent franchises based on book series, the final book will be told in one movie, not two.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics from Fifty Shades Darker

In addition, Fifty Shades Freed will see many of the cast members returning for the third installment, including Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, with some new additions as well!

Click through the slideshow below to find out who will be returning to the cast for the third film…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Fifty Shades Freed, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West stops for some ice cream while Kim Kardashian opts to stay in the car - TMZ
  • Is there trouble in paradise for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth? - Gossip Cop
  • These new photos from the set of Riverdale's season finale are a little spoiler-y - Just Jared Jr
  • What's going on between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian these days? - Radar
  • Selena Gomez is expected to attend the Grammys this weekend with boyfriend The Weeknd - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake gets super candid about his personal and professional life in this new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here