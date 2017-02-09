Top Stories
Is There a 'John Wick: Chapter 2' End Credits Scene?

Is There a 'John Wick: Chapter 2' End Credits Scene?

The new movie John Wick: Chapter 2 is now playing in theaters around the country and something that fans will want to know before watching it is if they should stick around for a post-credits scene.

Well, the answer is… no.

Reports online say that there is no stinger following the credits for Keanu Reeves and Ruby Rose‘s new film.

John Wick: Chapter 2 has a run time of 122 minutes and it follows legendary hitman John Wick (Reeves), who is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.

Click through the photo gallery for all of the stills from the movie…
