Is There a 'John Wick: Chapter 2' End Credits Scene?

The new movie John Wick: Chapter 2 is now playing in theaters around the country and something that fans will want to know before watching it is if they should stick around for a post-credits scene.

Well, the answer is… no.

Reports online say that there is no stinger following the credits for Keanu Reeves and Ruby Rose‘s new film.

John Wick: Chapter 2 has a run time of 122 minutes and it follows legendary hitman John Wick (Reeves), who is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.

