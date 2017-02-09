Top Stories
Lady Gaga & Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Does Jamie Dornan Go Full Frontal in 'Fifty Shades Darker'?

George & Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Is There a 'Lego Batman Movie' End Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Lego Batman Movie' End Credits Scene?

The Lego Batman Movie is set to hit theaters this weekend and the animated film is expected to top the box office. So, do you need to stay in your seats for a post-credits scene after the movie?

The answer is… no!

There is nothing after the credits roll so you can leave after the movie ends without worrying about missing anything. Right after the film comes to a close and the initial credits start, you do get to see the actors who voiced the main characters in the movie.

Make sure to learn who voiced all the main roles!
