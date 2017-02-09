Is There a 'Lego Batman Movie' End Credits Scene?

The Lego Batman Movie is set to hit theaters this weekend and the animated film is expected to top the box office. So, do you need to stay in your seats for a post-credits scene after the movie?

The answer is… no!

There is nothing after the credits roll so you can leave after the movie ends without worrying about missing anything. Right after the film comes to a close and the initial credits start, you do get to see the actors who voiced the main characters in the movie.

Make sure to learn who voiced all the main roles!