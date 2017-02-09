Top Stories
Lady Gaga &amp; Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Lady Gaga & Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Does Jamie Dornan Go Full Frontal in 'Fifty Shades Darker'?

Does Jamie Dornan Go Full Frontal in 'Fifty Shades Darker'?

George &amp; Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

George & Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Thu, 09 February 2017 at 7:23 pm

Jamie Dornan Explains the 'Chronicles of Riddick' Poster in Christian Grey's Childhood Bedroom

Jamie Dornan Explains the 'Chronicles of Riddick' Poster in Christian Grey's Childhood Bedroom

Something that you might notice when you watch Fifty Shades Darker is that Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) has a poster for the movie The Chronicles of Riddick hanging in his childhood bedroom!

So, is Christian a big Vin Diesel fan or just a major fan of the movie? Jamie explained why the poster is there in an interview with Fox 5 DC.

“That was something that there was sort of limited discussion with the art department about what would be up there. They ran some stuff by me and some stuff I just thought would be kind of funny,” Jamie said. “It’s also a film that was made by Universal, so there’s that. And the timing is right, so that sort of played into it a little bit as well.”


Jamie Dornan Explains the ‘Chronicles of Riddick’ Poster in Christian Grey’s Childhood Bedroom

When Christian Grey grew up, he moved out and got his own amazing apartment. Universal is giving fans the chance to look inside the amazing penthouse with a virtual tour online. Go check it out now and see some 360-degree shots of the apartment in our gallery.
Just Jared on Facebook
jamie dornan explains chronicles of riddick poster 01
jamie dornan explains chronicles of riddick poster 02

Photos: Universal Pictures
Posted to: Fifty Shades Darker, Jamie Dornan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West stops for some ice cream while Kim Kardashian opts to stay in the car - TMZ
  • Is there trouble in paradise for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth? - Gossip Cop
  • These new photos from the set of Riverdale's season finale are a little spoiler-y - Just Jared Jr
  • What's going on between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian these days? - Radar
  • Selena Gomez is expected to attend the Grammys this weekend with boyfriend The Weeknd - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake gets super candid about his personal and professional life in this new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
  • http://secure49.com Charlie Alvarez

    I got paid 104 thousand bucks in 2016 by doing an online job from my house and I did it by w­orking part-time f­­o­­r 3+ hrs on daily basis. I used a business model I came across from this website i found online and I am happy that i earned so much money. It’s really user friendly a­n­d I am just so blessed that i discovered this. Here is what i do… http://statictab.com/msxjhtx

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here