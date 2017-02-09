Jamie Dornan Explains the ‘Chronicles of Riddick’ Poster in Christian Grey’s Childhood Bedroom

Something that you might notice when you watch Fifty Shades Darker is that Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) has a poster for the movie The Chronicles of Riddick hanging in his childhood bedroom!

So, is Christian a big Vin Diesel fan or just a major fan of the movie? Jamie explained why the poster is there in an interview with Fox 5 DC.

“That was something that there was sort of limited discussion with the art department about what would be up there. They ran some stuff by me and some stuff I just thought would be kind of funny,” Jamie said. “It’s also a film that was made by Universal, so there’s that. And the timing is right, so that sort of played into it a little bit as well.”



When Christian Grey grew up, he moved out and got his own amazing apartment. Universal is giving fans the chance to look inside the amazing penthouse with a virtual tour online. Go check it out now and see some 360-degree shots of the apartment in our gallery.