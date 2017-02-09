Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Warner Look So In Love at 'Fifty Shades Darker' London Premiere!

Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner are the look of love while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his movie Fifty Shades Darker in London!

The 34-year-old actor was all smiles while holding hands with Amelia, also, 34 at the red carpet event on Thursday night (February 9) at the Odeon Leicester Square.

Jamie has previously said that his wife doesn’t want to watch the film due to the graphic scenes he and Dakota Johnson appear in. We’re guessing that she didn’t stay for the movie.

A lot of people have questioned if Jamie goes full frontal in the movie and we have the answer!

FYI: Jamie is wearing a Louis Vuitton suit and Christian Louboutin shoes. Amelia is wearing a Rosetta Getty top and pants.

