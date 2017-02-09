Top Stories
Lady Gaga &amp; Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Lady Gaga & Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Does Jamie Dornan Go Full Frontal in 'Fifty Shades Darker'?

Does Jamie Dornan Go Full Frontal in 'Fifty Shades Darker'?

George &amp; Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

George & Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Thu, 09 February 2017 at 10:17 pm

Jeremy Renner Saves the Day in BT Mobile's New Ad - Watch Now! (Video)

Jeremy Renner Saves the Day in BT Mobile's New Ad - Watch Now! (Video)

Jeremy Renner comes to the rescue in a new advertisement for the UK’s wireless phone company BT Mobile – or at least he thinks he does.

In the action-packed clip, the 46-year-old actor jumps from a rooftop and proclaims, “I’m here to save your family. Get down!”

Jeremy is then corrected by the video’s directors, letting him know he’s supposed to be saving the family money.

“The UK is like my second home and I am thrilled to be a part of the BT Mobile Family SIM campaign,” Jeremy said in a statement.

Watch the video – part of the company’s “Behind the Scenes” ad campaign – below!

And in case you missed it, check out Jeremy hanging out with Chris Evans as he freaks out over the New England Patriots winning the 2017 Super Bowl.


Jeremy Renner – BT Mobile ‘Behind the Scenes’ Ad

Pictured below: Jeremy going shopping on Wednesday (February 8) in Beverly Hills.
Just Jared on Facebook
jeremy renner saves the day in bt mobiles new ad watch now 01
jeremy renner saves the day in bt mobiles new ad watch now 02
jeremy renner saves the day in bt mobiles new ad watch now 03
jeremy renner saves the day in bt mobiles new ad watch now 04

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Jeremy Renner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West stops for some ice cream while Kim Kardashian opts to stay in the car - TMZ
  • Is there trouble in paradise for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth? - Gossip Cop
  • These new photos from the set of Riverdale's season finale are a little spoiler-y - Just Jared Jr
  • What's going on between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian these days? - Radar
  • Selena Gomez is expected to attend the Grammys this weekend with boyfriend The Weeknd - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake gets super candid about his personal and professional life in this new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here