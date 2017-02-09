Jeremy Renner Saves the Day in BT Mobile's New Ad - Watch Now! (Video)

Jeremy Renner comes to the rescue in a new advertisement for the UK’s wireless phone company BT Mobile – or at least he thinks he does.

In the action-packed clip, the 46-year-old actor jumps from a rooftop and proclaims, “I’m here to save your family. Get down!”

Jeremy is then corrected by the video’s directors, letting him know he’s supposed to be saving the family money.

“The UK is like my second home and I am thrilled to be a part of the BT Mobile Family SIM campaign,” Jeremy said in a statement.

Watch the video – part of the company’s “Behind the Scenes” ad campaign – below!

And in case you missed it, check out Jeremy hanging out with Chris Evans as he freaks out over the New England Patriots winning the 2017 Super Bowl.



Jeremy Renner – BT Mobile ‘Behind the Scenes’ Ad

Pictured below: Jeremy going shopping on Wednesday (February 8) in Beverly Hills.