Top Stories
Lady Gaga &amp; Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Lady Gaga & Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Does Jamie Dornan Go Full Frontal in 'Fifty Shades Darker'?

Does Jamie Dornan Go Full Frontal in 'Fifty Shades Darker'?

George &amp; Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

George & Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Thu, 09 February 2017 at 10:21 pm

Jessica Biel, Beverley Mitchell, & Mackenzie Rosman Have a '7th Heaven' Reunion!

Jessica Biel, Beverley Mitchell, & Mackenzie Rosman Have a '7th Heaven' Reunion!

The sisters of 7th Heaven have reunited!

Beverley Mitchell shared an adorable picture on Wednesday (February 8) with former co-stars Mackenzie Rosman and Jessica Biel on her Growing Up Hollywood blog.

“I have been truly blessed with these two beautiful women who really are like sisters they me!” Beverley wrote in her blog. “They challenge me, they inspire me, and they make me a better person! Though we don’t see each other as often as we would like, it is always like we have never been apart and I couldn’t be more thankful!!! I love these two beyond words and have to say that after a few hours together today my heart is full!”

Check out the picture below!

#Wcw #sisters #family #love gushing on my blog! Link in profile @jessicabiel #mackenzierosman

A photo posted by Beverley Mitchell (@beverleymitchell) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel, Mackenzie Rosman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West stops for some ice cream while Kim Kardashian opts to stay in the car - TMZ
  • Is there trouble in paradise for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth? - Gossip Cop
  • These new photos from the set of Riverdale's season finale are a little spoiler-y - Just Jared Jr
  • What's going on between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian these days? - Radar
  • Selena Gomez is expected to attend the Grammys this weekend with boyfriend The Weeknd - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake gets super candid about his personal and professional life in this new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here