Jessica Biel, Beverley Mitchell, & Mackenzie Rosman Have a '7th Heaven' Reunion!

The sisters of 7th Heaven have reunited!

Beverley Mitchell shared an adorable picture on Wednesday (February 8) with former co-stars Mackenzie Rosman and Jessica Biel on her Growing Up Hollywood blog.

“I have been truly blessed with these two beautiful women who really are like sisters they me!” Beverley wrote in her blog. “They challenge me, they inspire me, and they make me a better person! Though we don’t see each other as often as we would like, it is always like we have never been apart and I couldn’t be more thankful!!! I love these two beyond words and have to say that after a few hours together today my heart is full!”

