Thu, 09 February 2017 at 10:52 pm

Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Her Divorce By Officially Dropping 'Odom' As Her Last Name

Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Her Divorce By Officially Dropping 'Odom' As Her Last Name

Khloe Kardashian has officially changed her last name after her divorce.

The 32-year-old tv personality is no longer “Khloe Kardashian Odom” after her divorce from Lamar Odom was finalized back in October 2016, and has legally changed her last name back to just “Kardashian.”

Kim Kardashian helped Khloe celebrate the end of her divorce drama by throwing her a name changing party that included a cake with her new license on it!

The sisters both took to the Snapchat to share videos of Khloe‘s cake without her married name on it, as well as her address now being “Freedom Lane.”

Check out the videos below!
Photos: WENN
