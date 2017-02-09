Top Stories
Lady Gaga & Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Does Jamie Dornan Go Full Frontal in 'Fifty Shades Darker'?

George & Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Thu, 09 February 2017 at 9:47 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Her All-Natural Secret to Shiny Hair (Video)

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Her All-Natural Secret to Shiny Hair (Video)

Kourtney Kardashian‘s trick to maintaining silky sleek hair is probably in your pantry already!

The 37-year-old reality star took to her website and app to share her best beauty tips with fans.

“Since people are always asking me how I keep my hair shiny, I wanted to do a story on my all-natural tips for healthy hair,” she wrote.

“I mix 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with a big glass of water and drink this mixture twice a day,” Kourtney went on. “I also use ACV as a shampoo to clean my hair every so often. Using ACV will naturally balance your hair’s pH levels and leave your hair actually clean—and super shiny!”

Pictured: Kourtney rocking sweatpants with pumps while heading to a business meeting on Thursday (February 9) in Los Angeles.

“My hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimmons and I make a hair smoothie that is amazing for damaged or color-treated hair,” she added. “The recipe contains Manuka Doctor honey, olive oil (which protects hair from curling irons and blow dryers), avocados (which hydrates hair with vitamin E and antioxidants) and lemon juice (which is naturally antibacterial).”

Watch below!


My Secret For Shiny And Healthy Hair
