Kristen Stewart Supports Girlfriend Stella Maxwell at Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Show
Kristen Stewart makes her way back to her car after the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 Fashion Show on Wednesday night (February 8) in Venice, Calif.
The 26-year-old actress rocked an all black outfit for the show as she was joined by girlfriend Stella Maxwell.
Kristen attended the show to support Stella – who showed off her sexy midriff in a red, white, and blue outfit while hitting the runway.
You can check out the other models that walked in the Tommy Hilfiger show alongside Stella.