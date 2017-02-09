Matt Damon Says George Clooney Told Him About Amal's Pregnancy Months Ago!

George Clooney is expecting twins with his wife Amal and now his longtime friend and frequent co-star Matt Damon is speaking out to reveal how he found out about the news!

The guys have worked together on the Ocean’s Eleven franchise and most recently starred together in The Monuments Men back in 2014.

George wrote, directed, and produced the upcoming movie Suburbicon starring Matt and he told his buddy the happy news on the set of the film last fall!

“I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying. I was so happy for him. And I was like, ‘how far along is she?’ And he goes, ‘eight weeks,’” Matt told ET Canada.

“‘Are you out of your mind?! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t you know the 12-week rule?’ Like of course he doesn’t,” Matt added.

“‘Just shut up, man.’ And then four weeks later, I’m like, ‘we’re good right?’” he continued. He said George confirmed, “‘We’re good.’”

“So yeah, I’m thrilled for him. She’s amazing. He hit the jackpot. Just on every level. She is a remarkable woman. They’re gonna be great. They’re gonna be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky,” Matt said.