Michael Jackson's Mother Katherine Claims Abuse By Nephew, Gets Restraining Order

Katherine Jackson has been granted a restraining order against her nephew Trent Lamar Jackson amid claims of mental abuse.

The 86-year-old mother of the late Michael Jackson filed court documents claiming he stole money from her bank accounts and used her credit cards, in addition to manipulating her to “assume control of her finances,” according to People.

A judge also ordered him to move out of her house. Katherine is currently in London visiting her daughter, Janet Jackson, who just gave birth to her first child, but she’s “afraid to go home with Trent there.”