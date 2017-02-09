Top Stories
Ashley Graham Defends 'Vogue' Cover Pose Amid Criticism

Ashley Graham Defends 'Vogue' Cover Pose Amid Criticism

Kourtney Kardashian Turned Down Scott Disick's Recent Marriage Proposal

Kourtney Kardashian Turned Down Scott Disick's Recent Marriage Proposal

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Scottie &amp; Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Thu, 09 February 2017 at 4:00 am

Michelle Mongahan Has Cheese in Her Fridge at All Times

Michelle Mongahan Has Cheese in Her Fridge at All Times

Michelle Monaghan looks amazing on Shape magazine’s new March 2017 issue, which hits newsstands on February 14.

Here’s what the 40-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On celebrating her body for what it can do: “I love my shape because I know what it’s capable of—running 13 miles, having two children, and learning to surf. I love my body so much; it’s profoundly amazing. I have enormous gratitude for it.”

On the healthy things she just won’t eat: “I have never liked fruit. To make up for it, I have a green juice every morning, which is totally devoid of fruit but has tons of vitamins from vegetables. A typical day of eating for me is eggs or oatmeal for breakfast, soup or salad for lunch, and fish or meat and lots of veggies for dinner.”

On her love for cheese: “I don’t have a sweet tooth; I have a savory tooth. There are six or seven cheese in my fridge at all times. My idea of snacking is putting cheeses on a platter with prosciutto and crackers and sitting in front of it and stuffing my face.”

For more on Michelle, visit Shape.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
michelle monaghan shape mag cover 01
michelle monaghan shape mag cover 02
michelle monaghan shape mag cover 03
michelle monaghan shape mag cover 04
michelle monaghan shape mag cover 05
michelle monaghan shape mag cover 06
michelle monaghan shape mag cover 07
michelle monaghan shape mag cover 08
michelle monaghan shape mag cover 09
michelle monaghan shape mag cover 10

Photos: ©Arthur Belebeau/SHAPE magazine
Posted to: Magazine, Michelle Monaghan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West stops for some ice cream while Kim Kardashian opts to stay in the car - TMZ
  • Is there trouble in paradise for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth? - Gossip Cop
  • These new photos from the set of Riverdale's season finale are a little spoiler-y - Just Jared Jr
  • What's going on between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian these days? - Radar
  • Selena Gomez is expected to attend the Grammys this weekend with boyfriend The Weeknd - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake gets super candid about his personal and professional life in this new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here