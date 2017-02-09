Michelle Mongahan Has Cheese in Her Fridge at All Times

Michelle Monaghan looks amazing on Shape magazine’s new March 2017 issue, which hits newsstands on February 14.

Here’s what the 40-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On celebrating her body for what it can do: “I love my shape because I know what it’s capable of—running 13 miles, having two children, and learning to surf. I love my body so much; it’s profoundly amazing. I have enormous gratitude for it.”

On the healthy things she just won’t eat: “I have never liked fruit. To make up for it, I have a green juice every morning, which is totally devoid of fruit but has tons of vitamins from vegetables. A typical day of eating for me is eggs or oatmeal for breakfast, soup or salad for lunch, and fish or meat and lots of veggies for dinner.”

On her love for cheese: “I don’t have a sweet tooth; I have a savory tooth. There are six or seven cheese in my fridge at all times. My idea of snacking is putting cheeses on a platter with prosciutto and crackers and sitting in front of it and stuffing my face.”

