Thu, 09 February 2017 at 2:15 am

Nick Viall Defends Keeping Corinne Olympios on 'The Bachelor'

Nick Viall Defends Keeping Corinne Olympios on 'The Bachelor'

Nick Viall is explaining the reasoning behind a controversial choice he made this week on The Bachelor.

The 36-year-old TV personality defends choosing Corinne Olympios to stay over Taylor Nolan, especially after a lot of the other women expressed their disdain for the former.

“I think a general rule of thumb is that I don’t think anyone is in any position to tell someone whether they’re ready for a relationship outside the two people in that relationship,” Nick told People. “If I decide that I don’t think it’s the right fit, well, I’m part of that relationship so I have a right to make that judgment, and so does Corinne.”

He added, “I think when other people start saying: ‘Well, I don’t think you guys are right [for each other],’ you know, that’s not really [their] business. It’s irrelevant.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays @ 8PM on ABC.

Pictured: Nick stops by SiriusXM on Wednesday (February 8) in New York City.
