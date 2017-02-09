Top Stories
Lady Gaga &amp; Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Lady Gaga & Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Does Jamie Dornan Go Full Frontal in 'Fifty Shades Darker'?

Does Jamie Dornan Go Full Frontal in 'Fifty Shades Darker'?

George &amp; Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

George & Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Thu, 09 February 2017 at 9:19 pm

Pia Toscano Releases Stunning James Arthur Cover for Her One-Month Wedding Anniversary

Pia Toscano Releases Stunning James Arthur Cover for Her One-Month Wedding Anniversary

Pia Toscano celebrated the one-month anniversary of her wedding this week by sharing a video of her singing the James Arthur song “Say You Won’t Let Go” to hubby Jimmy R.O. Smith at the event!

The video gives fans of the former American Idol contestant an inside look at her wedding.

“My husband is my biggest support system in the world and would literally move mountains to make me happy. On our wedding day I wanted to finally return the favor & let him know how much he means to me. I found the song ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ by James Arthur and I immediately fell in love with how honest the lyrics were. To me it described our love story to a ‘T,’” Pia said in a statement.

“I decided that instead of dancing to our ‘First Dance’ that I would change it up and serenade him. It was incredibly difficult to get through the song without bursting into happy tears but I wouldn’t change a thing,” Pia added. “It was such a vulnerable and special moment between us & our closest friends and family.”

Download the cover now on iTunes!


Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur (Cover by Pia Toscano)
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Music, Pia Toscano

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West stops for some ice cream while Kim Kardashian opts to stay in the car - TMZ
  • Is there trouble in paradise for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth? - Gossip Cop
  • These new photos from the set of Riverdale's season finale are a little spoiler-y - Just Jared Jr
  • What's going on between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian these days? - Radar
  • Selena Gomez is expected to attend the Grammys this weekend with boyfriend The Weeknd - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake gets super candid about his personal and professional life in this new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here