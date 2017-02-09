Pia Toscano Releases Stunning James Arthur Cover for Her One-Month Wedding Anniversary

Pia Toscano celebrated the one-month anniversary of her wedding this week by sharing a video of her singing the James Arthur song “Say You Won’t Let Go” to hubby Jimmy R.O. Smith at the event!

The video gives fans of the former American Idol contestant an inside look at her wedding.

“My husband is my biggest support system in the world and would literally move mountains to make me happy. On our wedding day I wanted to finally return the favor & let him know how much he means to me. I found the song ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ by James Arthur and I immediately fell in love with how honest the lyrics were. To me it described our love story to a ‘T,’” Pia said in a statement.

“I decided that instead of dancing to our ‘First Dance’ that I would change it up and serenade him. It was incredibly difficult to get through the song without bursting into happy tears but I wouldn’t change a thing,” Pia added. “It was such a vulnerable and special moment between us & our closest friends and family.”

Download the cover now on iTunes!



Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur (Cover by Pia Toscano)