Top Stories
Lady Gaga &amp; Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Lady Gaga & Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Does Jamie Dornan Go Full Frontal in 'Fifty Shades Darker'?

Does Jamie Dornan Go Full Frontal in 'Fifty Shades Darker'?

George &amp; Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

George & Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Thu, 09 February 2017 at 9:06 pm

Rita Ora Rocks Two Looks for 'Fifty Shades' Premiere in London

Rita Ora Rocks Two Looks for 'Fifty Shades' Premiere in London

Rita Ora looks stunning on the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Fifty Shades Darker on Thursday night (February 9) at the Odeon Leicester Square in London, England.

The 26-year-old singer switched into a warmer, and all-white, outfit later in the night for the premiere’s after party.

Rita stars in the movie as Mia Grey, the sister of Jamie Dornan‘s character Christian Grey.

“That’s a wrap!! This has been a great ride I’m so grateful for the opportunity thank you to everybody for making this happen!! ⭐️ @miumiu thank you for my dress! #FiftyShadesDarker,” Rita captioned a photo from the premiere on Instagram.

FYI: Rita is wearing a Miu Miu dress.

Just Jared on Facebook
rita ora rocks two looks for fifty shades darker london premiere 01
rita ora rocks two looks for fifty shades darker london premiere 02
rita ora rocks two looks for fifty shades darker london premiere 03
rita ora rocks two looks for fifty shades darker london premiere 04
rita ora rocks two looks for fifty shades darker london premiere 05
rita ora rocks two looks for fifty shades darker london premiere 06
rita ora rocks two looks for fifty shades darker london premiere 07
rita ora rocks two looks for fifty shades darker london premiere 08
rita ora rocks two looks for fifty shades darker london premiere 09
rita ora rocks two looks for fifty shades darker london premiere 10
rita ora rocks two looks for fifty shades darker london premiere 11
rita ora rocks two looks for fifty shades darker london premiere 12
rita ora rocks two looks for fifty shades darker london premiere 13
rita ora rocks two looks for fifty shades darker london premiere 14
rita ora rocks two looks for fifty shades darker london premiere 15
rita ora rocks two looks for fifty shades darker london premiere 16
rita ora rocks two looks for fifty shades darker london premiere 17
rita ora rocks two looks for fifty shades darker london premiere 18
rita ora rocks two looks for fifty shades darker london premiere 19
rita ora rocks two looks for fifty shades darker london premiere 20

Photos: WENN, AKM-GSI
Posted to: Fifty Shades Darker, Rita Ora

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West stops for some ice cream while Kim Kardashian opts to stay in the car - TMZ
  • Is there trouble in paradise for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth? - Gossip Cop
  • These new photos from the set of Riverdale's season finale are a little spoiler-y - Just Jared Jr
  • What's going on between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian these days? - Radar
  • Selena Gomez is expected to attend the Grammys this weekend with boyfriend The Weeknd - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake gets super candid about his personal and professional life in this new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here