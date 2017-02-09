Rita Ora Rocks Two Looks for 'Fifty Shades' Premiere in London

Rita Ora looks stunning on the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Fifty Shades Darker on Thursday night (February 9) at the Odeon Leicester Square in London, England.

The 26-year-old singer switched into a warmer, and all-white, outfit later in the night for the premiere’s after party.

Rita stars in the movie as Mia Grey, the sister of Jamie Dornan‘s character Christian Grey.

“That’s a wrap!! This has been a great ride I’m so grateful for the opportunity thank you to everybody for making this happen!! ⭐️ @miumiu thank you for my dress! #FiftyShadesDarker,” Rita captioned a photo from the premiere on Instagram.

FYI: Rita is wearing a Miu Miu dress.