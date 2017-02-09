Ryan Lochte & Pregnant Fiancee Kayla Rae Reid Prep For Baby
Ryan Lochte is picking up the essentials as he prepares to become a father.
The 32-year-old Olympic swimmer was spotted furniture shopping with his pregnant fiance Kayla Rae Reid on Tuesday (February 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Ryan has also started training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
“It feels great to be back in the pool! #Tokyo2020 #TeamTYR,” he captioned an Instagram photo, which you can see below.
