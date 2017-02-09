Top Stories
Selena Quintanilla's Widower Watched 'Selena' & Live Blogged It

Selena Quintanilla's Widower Watched 'Selena' & Live Blogged It

Selena Quintanilla‘s widower Chris Perez decided to finally watch the movie Selena two decades after it was released and he updated fans on his thoughts throughout the viewing.

The 47-year-old guitarist explained that the only other time that he ever watched the film was at the premiere in 1997, but that he had his eyes closed for half of the movie.

“Guess what just started on the Lifetime tv channel…yup. Gonna grab a bottle of wine from the kitchen and sit through the movie in it’s entirety for the first time (besides the premier…where my eyes were closed half of the time). Wish me luck. This is gonna be surreal,” Chris wrote on his Facebook account.

Chris decided to stop watching the movie before his wife Selena was killed and he sent a lot of praise to Jennifer Lopez, who played the late singer.

See all of the updates that Chris wrote while watching the movie below!

Click inside to read all of Chris Perez’s updates about watching the movie…

