Top Stories
Ashley Graham Defends 'Vogue' Cover Pose Amid Criticism

Ashley Graham Defends 'Vogue' Cover Pose Amid Criticism

Kourtney Kardashian Turned Down Scott Disick's Recent Marriage Proposal

Kourtney Kardashian Turned Down Scott Disick's Recent Marriage Proposal

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Scottie &amp; Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Thu, 09 February 2017 at 5:00 am

Shaquille O'Neal & Chrstina Aguilera Launch 'OREO's Dunk Challenge!'

Shaquille O'Neal & Chrstina Aguilera Launch 'OREO's Dunk Challenge!'

Christina Aguilera and Shaquille O’Neal are partnering together for a new campaign!

The popstar and former basketball player have partnered with OREO to launch the new OREO Dunk Challenge.

OREO wants fans to share their OREO cookie dunks on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram using “#OREAODunkSweepstakes” where they’ll be entered for a chance to win a trip to New York City.

“I’m so excited to join the OREO Dunk Challenge,” Christina said. “Dunking OREO cookies was a part of my childhood and I am excited to join Shaq in this campaign! I can’t wait to hear of all the different dunks fans will come up with.”

Just Jared on Facebook
dxtina shaq launch oreo dunk challenge 01
dxtina shaq launch oreo dunk challenge 02
dxtina shaq launch oreo dunk challenge 03
dxtina shaq launch oreo dunk challenge 04

Posted to: Christina Aguilera, Shaquille ONeal

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West stops for some ice cream while Kim Kardashian opts to stay in the car - TMZ
  • Is there trouble in paradise for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth? - Gossip Cop
  • These new photos from the set of Riverdale's season finale are a little spoiler-y - Just Jared Jr
  • What's going on between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian these days? - Radar
  • Selena Gomez is expected to attend the Grammys this weekend with boyfriend The Weeknd - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake gets super candid about his personal and professional life in this new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here