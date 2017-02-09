Shaquille O'Neal & Chrstina Aguilera Launch 'OREO's Dunk Challenge!'

Christina Aguilera and Shaquille O’Neal are partnering together for a new campaign!

The popstar and former basketball player have partnered with OREO to launch the new OREO Dunk Challenge.

OREO wants fans to share their OREO cookie dunks on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram using “#OREAODunkSweepstakes” where they’ll be entered for a chance to win a trip to New York City.

“I’m so excited to join the OREO Dunk Challenge,” Christina said. “Dunking OREO cookies was a part of my childhood and I am excited to join Shaq in this campaign! I can’t wait to hear of all the different dunks fans will come up with.”