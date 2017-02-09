Top Stories
Lady Gaga &amp; Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Does Jamie Dornan Go Full Frontal in 'Fifty Shades Darker'?

George &amp; Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Thu, 09 February 2017 at 6:41 pm

Tom Jones & Priscilla Presley Are Dating! (Report)

Tom Jones & Priscilla Presley Are Dating! (Report)

Tom Jones is reportedly dating Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley, according to The Sun.

The 76-year-old singer and Voice UK coach and the 71-year-old actress have been friends for a long time.

Tom and Priscilla are courting,” a source reported. “There is a spark between them but they are taking it slowly. It really is early days but they get on so well.”

Tom‘s late wife Melinda Trenchard passed away nearly a year ago, and Priscilla has reportedly been a huge support to him during the difficult time.

“She’s a lovely lady,” Tom told The Sun. “We do enjoy our nights out together.”
  • Effy

    Good for them, at least he’s dating someone his age.

  • tom

    HE CAN DO BETTER

  • tom

    HE CAN DO BETTER

  • Do Tell

    I didn’t know TJ lost his wife.

    My mom sure was crazy about this guy many years ago. He sure was sexy and even I loved his voice. I think their romance is sweet. And it’s nice to see him with a woman his age, rather than a youngster, especially after him experiencing his wife’s death. Many in his position would be scared and would choose much younger women to date.

  • Gina

    ♪ ♫ It’s not unusual to be loved by anyone…♪♫

