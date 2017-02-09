Tom Jones & Priscilla Presley Are Dating! (Report)

Tom Jones is reportedly dating Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley, according to The Sun.

The 76-year-old singer and Voice UK coach and the 71-year-old actress have been friends for a long time.

“Tom and Priscilla are courting,” a source reported. “There is a spark between them but they are taking it slowly. It really is early days but they get on so well.”

Tom‘s late wife Melinda Trenchard passed away nearly a year ago, and Priscilla has reportedly been a huge support to him during the difficult time.

“She’s a lovely lady,” Tom told The Sun. “We do enjoy our nights out together.”