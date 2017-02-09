Top Stories
Lady Gaga &amp; Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Lady Gaga & Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Does Jamie Dornan Go Full Frontal in 'Fifty Shades Darker'?

Does Jamie Dornan Go Full Frontal in 'Fifty Shades Darker'?

George &amp; Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

George & Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Thu, 09 February 2017 at 9:43 pm

Tracee Ellis Ross Rates Sister-in-Law Ashlee Simpson's Singing Voice

Tracee Ellis Ross Rates Sister-in-Law Ashlee Simpson's Singing Voice

Tracee Ellis Ross was asked to rate her sister-in-law Ashlee Simpson‘s singing voice on a scale of 1 to 10 during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live!

“Like, can it be off the scales?” the black-ish actress replied during the talk show appearance on Wednesday night (February 8). “A 12? A 15? A hundred? A hundred percent!”

During the plead the fifth segment, Tracee was also asked which song she would go to the bathroom during at one of her mom Diana Ross‘ concerts and also what she thought about Donald Trump‘s tweet about black-ish being a racist show.

Also pictured inside: Tracee launching the Motrin #WomanInProgress campaign on Tuesday (February 7) in New York City.


Tracee Ellis Ross Pleads the Fifth!
Just Jared on Facebook
tracee ellis ross rates sister in law ashlee simpson singing voice 01
tracee ellis ross rates sister in law ashlee simpson singing voice 02
tracee ellis ross rates sister in law ashlee simpson singing voice 03
tracee ellis ross rates sister in law ashlee simpson singing voice 04
tracee ellis ross rates sister in law ashlee simpson singing voice 05
tracee ellis ross rates sister in law ashlee simpson singing voice 06
tracee ellis ross rates sister in law ashlee simpson singing voice 07
tracee ellis ross rates sister in law ashlee simpson singing voice 08
tracee ellis ross rates sister in law ashlee simpson singing voice 09
tracee ellis ross rates sister in law ashlee simpson singing voice 10
tracee ellis ross rates sister in law ashlee simpson singing voice 11
tracee ellis ross rates sister in law ashlee simpson singing voice 12
tracee ellis ross rates sister in law ashlee simpson singing voice 13
tracee ellis ross rates sister in law ashlee simpson singing voice 14
tracee ellis ross rates sister in law ashlee simpson singing voice 15

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Tracee Ellis Ross

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West stops for some ice cream while Kim Kardashian opts to stay in the car - TMZ
  • Is there trouble in paradise for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth? - Gossip Cop
  • These new photos from the set of Riverdale's season finale are a little spoiler-y - Just Jared Jr
  • What's going on between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian these days? - Radar
  • Selena Gomez is expected to attend the Grammys this weekend with boyfriend The Weeknd - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake gets super candid about his personal and professional life in this new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here