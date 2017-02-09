Tracee Ellis Ross Rates Sister-in-Law Ashlee Simpson's Singing Voice

Tracee Ellis Ross was asked to rate her sister-in-law Ashlee Simpson‘s singing voice on a scale of 1 to 10 during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live!

“Like, can it be off the scales?” the black-ish actress replied during the talk show appearance on Wednesday night (February 8). “A 12? A 15? A hundred? A hundred percent!”

During the plead the fifth segment, Tracee was also asked which song she would go to the bathroom during at one of her mom Diana Ross‘ concerts and also what she thought about Donald Trump‘s tweet about black-ish being a racist show.

Also pictured inside: Tracee launching the Motrin #WomanInProgress campaign on Tuesday (February 7) in New York City.



