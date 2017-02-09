Top Stories
Thu, 09 February 2017 at 8:25 am

Watch Snow Fall Live in Blizzard-Like Conditions in New York City Webcam (Video)

Watch Snow Fall Live in Blizzard-Like Conditions in New York City Webcam (Video)

Blizzard-like conditions are rolling through the East Coast today (February 9), and there’s a web camera set up in New York City‘s Times Square to see the snow fall!

10 to 14 inches of snow is expected in New York City and surrounding areas today, and schools have been cancelled over the weather.

Travel conditions are dangerous due to the weather and the winds associated with the storm, which are said to be reaching 30 to 35 mph.

Stay safe and warm!

Watch the web cam below to see all the snow falling…
Photos: Getty
