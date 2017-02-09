Top Stories
Lady Gaga &amp; Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Does Jamie Dornan Go Full Frontal in 'Fifty Shades Darker'?

George &amp; Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Thu, 09 February 2017 at 6:38 pm

Whitney Port Is Pregnant - See Her Baby Bump Photo!

Whitney Port Is Pregnant - See Her Baby Bump Photo!

Whitney Port has some exciting news – she is pregnant with her first child!

The 31-year-old former The Hills star revealed that she and husband Tim Rosenman are expecting a baby by sharing a photo of her tiny bump on Instagram.

“Oh hey! Just standing by the window in my underwear, with a BABY in my belly!!! 🤰🏼 DM me if you know what I’m supposed to do with this thing for how ever many years I’m supposed to be in charge,” Whitney captioned the below photo.

Go to Whitney‘s website for more on the pregnancy story and the full photo shoot.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Pregnant, Pregnant Celebrities, Tim Rosenman, Whitney Port

