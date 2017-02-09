Whitney Port Is Pregnant - See Her Baby Bump Photo!

Whitney Port has some exciting news – she is pregnant with her first child!

The 31-year-old former The Hills star revealed that she and husband Tim Rosenman are expecting a baby by sharing a photo of her tiny bump on Instagram.

“Oh hey! Just standing by the window in my underwear, with a BABY in my belly!!! 🤰🏼 DM me if you know what I’m supposed to do with this thing for how ever many years I’m supposed to be in charge,” Whitney captioned the below photo.

Go to Whitney‘s website for more on the pregnancy story and the full photo shoot.