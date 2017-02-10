Top Stories
Fri, 10 February 2017

Adam Levine Launches His First Line of Tequila!

Adam Levine Launches His First Line of Tequila!

Adam Levine is getting into the alcohol business!

The 37-year-old performer partnered with Van Halen‘s Sammy Hagar to launch their first alcohol brand together, Santo Mezquila which is a blend of tequila and Mexican alcohol mezcal.

Adam and Sammy came up with the idea of their alcohol back in 2015 while out to dinner in Mexico where they combined drinks of tequila and mezcal together.

“With Santo you get that smooth, full agave, rich tequila flavor with a touch of smoky-sweetness that you can only find with mezcal — perfect for sipping,” Adam said via AdAge.
Photos: Getty
