Adam Levine & Wife Behati Prinsloo Bring Baby Dusty Rose to Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo pose for a family photo with their adorable daughter Dusty Rose at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony on Friday (February 10) in Hollywood.

The event marked the first time that the 37-year-old Maroon 5 frontman and The Voice coach and the 27-year-old model have stepped out in public with their daughter.

Adam and Behati welcomed their little girl into the world four months ago on September 21, 2016.

The couple is following a recent trend of bringing kids to the Walk of Fame ceremony. Make sure to see Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively‘s photos with their daughters at ceremony back in December.

“Whaaaaaaaaat!?@” Adam captioned a photo on Instagram of his star. See below!

