Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Fri, 10 February 2017 at 4:45 pm

Adam Levine & Wife Behati Prinsloo Bring Baby Dusty Rose to Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo pose for a family photo with their adorable daughter Dusty Rose at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony on Friday (February 10) in Hollywood.

The event marked the first time that the 37-year-old Maroon 5 frontman and The Voice coach and the 27-year-old model have stepped out in public with their daughter.

Adam and Behati welcomed their little girl into the world four months ago on September 21, 2016.

The couple is following a recent trend of bringing kids to the Walk of Fame ceremony. Make sure to see Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively‘s photos with their daughters at ceremony back in December.

“Whaaaaaaaaat!?@” Adam captioned a photo on Instagram of his star. See below!

A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

20+ pictures inside of Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo with their daughter…

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
  • bbm

    cute little baby

  • Joy

    They named their baby after a paint sample.

  • deadre

    but it’s the BEST paint sample. love it

  • devvv

    So…they’re just giving stars to everyone now?

  • Do Tell

    Levine is one of those ppl that gives me a good vibe. He seems confident, secure, well-adjusted, fun & happy. I have the feeling that he will have a successful marriage and they will not split up any time soon–if ever. I imagine him really loving being a father, too.

  • Joy

    heheh :)

