Fri, 10 February 2017 at 8:00 am

Allison Williams Debuts New Blonde Hair at 'Get Out' Screening

Allison Williams Debuts New Blonde Hair at 'Get Out' Screening

Allison Williams shows off her new blonde hair while attending a screening of her movie Get Out on Wednesday night (February 8) at the ArcLight in Hollywood.

The 28-year-old Girls actress, who is platinum blonde on the cover of Allure‘s new issue, was joined by her co-stars Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel, writer/director Jordan Peele, and Q&A moderator Chance the Rapper.

Get Out is a new horror film that will hit theaters on February 24. The movie is Jordan‘s directorial debut and follows a young African-American man’s visit to his white girlfriend’s family estate, where he becomes ensnared in a more sinister real reason for the invitation.
Photos: Eric Charbonneau
Posted to: Allison Williams, Chance the Rapper, Daniel Kaluuya, jordan peele, Lil Rel

