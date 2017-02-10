Top Stories
Katy Perry Drops New Song 'Chained to the Rhythm' - LISTEN NOW!

These 'Fifty Shades Darker' Trailer Moments Were Cut from the Movie

Lady Gaga & Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Fri, 10 February 2017 at 5:00 am

Amanda Seyfried Hangs Out in the Snow with Fiance Thomas Sadoski & Dog Finn!

Amanda Seyfried Hangs Out in the Snow with Fiance Thomas Sadoski & Dog Finn!

Amanda Seyfried shows off her growing baby bump as she grabs her morning coffee on Thursday (February 9) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 31-year-old actress was later spotted taking her dog Finn for a walk around her neighborhood.

Amanda recently took to Instagram to share a cute picture of herself and Finn with her fiance Thomas Sadoski hanging out in the snow in the woods.

Check out the picture below!

#fbf 📷 @catielaffoon

A photo posted by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on

