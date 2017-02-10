Amber Rose & Val Chmerkovskiy Call It Quits After Five Months of Dating

Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy have split up, according to Us Weekly.

The 33-year-old model and 30-year-old professional dancer, who met during Dancing With the Stars, called it quits after five months of dating.

A source explained, “Val has been on tour and really hasn’t had time to see her too much. It fizzled out, but it wasn’t serious to begin with. I could see them hooking up again in the future.”

“They’re just too different,” another source added.

Previously, things seemed to be going well for the couple with Amber calling Val “her love” but they haven’t been spotted together since January.