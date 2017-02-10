Top Stories
Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Fri, 10 February 2017 at 9:24 pm

Amber Rose & Val Chmerkovskiy Call It Quits After Five Months of Dating

Amber Rose & Val Chmerkovskiy Call It Quits After Five Months of Dating

Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy have split up, according to Us Weekly.

The 33-year-old model and 30-year-old professional dancer, who met during Dancing With the Stars, called it quits after five months of dating.

A source explained, “Val has been on tour and really hasn’t had time to see her too much. It fizzled out, but it wasn’t serious to begin with. I could see them hooking up again in the future.”

“They’re just too different,” another source added.

Previously, things seemed to be going well for the couple with Amber calling Val “her love” but they haven’t been spotted together since January.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Amber Rose, Split, Val Chmerkovskiy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Koos

    told her: HE IS AN @SSHOLE!!

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here