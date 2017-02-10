Anna Wintour Plans to Feature Melania Trump on Vogue's Cover

Anna Wintour says you will likely see First Lady Melania Trump on an upcoming cover of Vogue magazine.

The 67-year-old editor-in-chief has publicly backed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama before that, but she says she has no plans to break the mag’s cover tradition just because of political differences.

“We have a tradition of always covering whoever is the first lady at Vogue, and I can’t imagine that this time would be any different,” she told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday (January 9).

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has graced three Vogue covers.

Melania has also previously appeared on one of the magazine’s covers already, but that was back in 2005.