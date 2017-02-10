Top Stories
Fri, 10 February 2017 at 7:49 pm

Anthony Anderson's Mom Taught Him Some NSFW Lessons!

Anthony Anderson's Mom Taught Him Some NSFW Lessons!

Anthony Anderson had a pretty open relationship with his mom as a teen!

The 46-year-old Black-ish actor revealed that his mom was the one who taught him and his friends about oral sex!

“I’ll just cut to the chase: My mother taught me how to go downtown. My mama taught me how to eat the cookie,” he explained during an appearance on Conan.

Anthony added, “I had just come home from college, and we had happened to be sitting around in the family room. Not only me, but my buddies and their girlfriends. She not only taught me and my brothers and my boys, but also the women how to do what they needed to do…My mother has a very extensive video collection, and she would put the videos on. And go into graphic detail as to what’s going on in the video.”

Hear Anthony‘s whole story in the video below…


Anthony Anderson on Conan
