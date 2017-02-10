Top Stories
Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Fri, 10 February 2017

Britney Spears Releases Statement About Niece Maddie Leaving Hospital

Britney Spears is speaking out after her niece Maddie made a safe return home from the hospital following her terrifying ATV accident earlier this week.

The 35-year-old “Slumber Party” singer took to Instagram on Friday (February 10) to share the good news.

“So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today … it’s truly a miracle,” Britney wrote. “Our prayers were heard, and they were answered. Thank you so much for all of your love and support this week. My family appreciates it more than you will ever know.”

We’re so glad Maddie is OK!

