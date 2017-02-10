Top Stories
Katy Perry Drops New Song 'Chained to the Rhythm' - LISTEN NOW!

These 'Fifty Shades Darker' Trailer Moments Were Cut from the Movie

Lady Gaga & Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Bryan Cranston Arrives on Set of 'The Untouchables' in Philadelphia

Bryan Cranston is all smiles as he makes his way into his trailer on Wednesday morning (February 8) in Philadelphia, Penn.

The 60-year-old actor is currently filming his new movie The Untouchables.

Bryan stars in the upcoming comedy-drama alongside Kevin Hart.

The Untouchables is about the relationship between a wealthy paraplegic and an unemployed man with a criminal record who’s hired to help him.

Nicole Kidman and Aja Naomi King are also set to star in the film as well.

The film is set to hit theaters in 2018.
