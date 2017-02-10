Top Stories
Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Fri, 10 February 2017 at 3:13 pm

Calvin Klein's Raf Simons Gets Tons of Celeb Support for His Debut Show!

Calvin Klein's Raf Simons Gets Tons of Celeb Support for His Debut Show!

So many stars stepped out for the Calvin Klein Collection fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Friday morning (February 10) in New York City.

Oscar winners Julianne Moore and Gwyneth Paltrow, as well as current nominee Naomie Harris and her Moonlight co-star Ashton Sanders were just some of the stars sitting in the front row to see new creative director Raf Simons‘ debut with the brand.

Other stars in attendance included Sarah Jessica Parker, Lauren Hutton, Kate Bosworth, Stranger ThingsMillie Bobby Brown, Greta Gerwig, Amber Valletta, Karlie Kloss, Leelee Sobieski, Alexa Chung, Abbey Lee Kershaw, rapper A$AP Rocky, designer Diane Von Furstenberg, and Vogue‘s Anna Wintour.

Millie, who is the new face of the brand, told WWD, “I’m very excited to see Raf’s new collection. He’s been working very hard on it. His collaboration with all these incredible people it’s going to be incredible. Calvin Klein has a really incredible meaning and it’s nice and comfy.”
Photos: Getty
