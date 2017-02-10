Top Stories
Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Fri, 10 February 2017 at 6:51 pm

Chris Evans Urges Fans to Share Opinions After Twitter Fight With Former KKK Leader

Chris Evans Urges Fans to Share Opinions After Twitter Fight With Former KKK Leader

Chris Evans wants his fans to be vocal about their opinions.

After the 35-year-old actor got into a Twitter argument with former KKK leader David Duke, he reminded fans of the importance of speaking up.

“If u have no opinion on a certain issue, that’s your right. But if u do, and choose not to speak up out of fear of repercussion, shame on u,” Chris wrote on his Twitter account.

Chris later clarified his tweet when someone replied that “people may have personal and valid reasons for not doing so,” admitting that was a “fair” point “to an extent.”

Check out the tweet below…
