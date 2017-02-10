'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack Stream & Download - LISTEN NOW!

The star-studded soundtrack for the new movie Fifty Shades Darker has officially been released and you can listen to it right here!

The lead single from the soundtrack is Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik‘s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” which is featured in the movie when Anastasia Steele gets to be the captain on Christian Grey’s boat for the first time.

The soundtrack features new songs from Halsey, John Legend, Sia, Tove Lo, and even a collaboration from Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj.

Download the soundtrack now on iTunes and stream snippets from the songs below thanks to Apple Music.