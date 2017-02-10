Fri, 10 February 2017 at 4:24 pm
Former Knicks Player Charles Oakley Banned from MSG
- New details have been revealed about the Charles Oakley incident at Madison Square Garden that led him to be banned from the arena – TMZ
- Dance Moms‘ Abby Lee Miller lets loose ahead of fraud sentencing – Radar
- Ross Lynch has a new hairstyle – Just Jared Jr
- Johnny Depp wants underground tunnels to connect his houses? – DListed
- Michelle Monaghan shows off amazing figure on amazing cover – Hollywood Tuna
- Katy Perry‘s hot new song is here – Towleroad
- Did Selena Gomez just release her album art? – J-14
- Marvel’s Legion star Katie Aselton is preaching to people to have more sex in this new Doing Your Part(ner) campaign. Katie and Plum Organics believe that couples need to stay conscious about keeping intimacy in their relationships, even when things like life, work and kids seem to be all-consuming and they’ve made this video to drive the point home. Watch the video below!
Do Your Part(ner) | Plum Organics
