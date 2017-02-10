Top Stories
Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Fri, 10 February 2017 at 9:15 pm

Gigi Hadid Bakes Yorkshire Pudding in Hilarious Cooking Video - Watch Now!

Gigi Hadid Bakes Yorkshire Pudding in Hilarious Cooking Video - Watch Now!

OK, Gigi Hadid totally needs her own cooking show.

The 21-year-old model taught herself how to whip up a Yorkshire pudding in a hilarious video she filmed for British Vogue.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

In the video, Gigi also opens up about what she would do with a time machine as well as a strange food-related habit she had as a child.

She also reveals that her favorite restaurant is Zayn Malik‘s mom’s house!

Watch below.


Gigi Hadid Bakes Yorkshire Pudding – British Vogue

Pictured inside: Gigi rocking pink glasses at Jeremy Scott‘s A/W 2017 Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on Friday (February 10), and receiving a bouquet of roses at the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 Fashion Show on Wednesday in Venice, Calif.
watch gigi hadid bake yorkshire pudding in this hilarious cooking video 01
watch gigi hadid bake yorkshire pudding in this hilarious cooking video 02
watch gigi hadid bake yorkshire pudding in this hilarious cooking video 03
watch gigi hadid bake yorkshire pudding in this hilarious cooking video 04
watch gigi hadid bake yorkshire pudding in this hilarious cooking video 05

Photos: AKM-GSI, Vogue
Gigi Hadid

  • Joy

    Oh no, not that godforsaken gappy sweater again. smh

