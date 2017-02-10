Gigi Hadid Bakes Yorkshire Pudding in Hilarious Cooking Video - Watch Now!

OK, Gigi Hadid totally needs her own cooking show.

The 21-year-old model taught herself how to whip up a Yorkshire pudding in a hilarious video she filmed for British Vogue.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

In the video, Gigi also opens up about what she would do with a time machine as well as a strange food-related habit she had as a child.

She also reveals that her favorite restaurant is Zayn Malik‘s mom’s house!

Watch below.



Gigi Hadid Bakes Yorkshire Pudding – British Vogue

Pictured inside: Gigi rocking pink glasses at Jeremy Scott‘s A/W 2017 Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on Friday (February 10), and receiving a bouquet of roses at the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 Fashion Show on Wednesday in Venice, Calif.